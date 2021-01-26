Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades
* First Baptist Church Of Venice Fights For Historical Designation To Avoid Demolition
Eugene Levy To Be New Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades: Palisades Today – January, 25, 2021
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon Name Official
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Parks Commissioners approve naming of future Palisades park By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles
January 22, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign *...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees
January 20, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected
January 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...
One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
