Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

Photo: Official

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Atkin to Participate in Adoption Event

Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization, will host a dog adoption event this Saturday, September 21, at 11710 Barrington Circle in Brentwood, next to Starbucks. Originally scheduled for Sunday, the event was moved to Saturday. The event is organized by a local Brentwood resident who works in the entertainment industry. 

US Anita Alvarez and US Mariya Koroleva compete in the Duets Technical Routine final during the synchronised swimming event at the Maria Lenk Aquatics at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on August 16, 2016. / AFP / Martin BUREAU (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The adoption event will feature participation from three Olympians: artistic swimmers Anita Alvarez and Daniella Ramires, both silver medalists, and Nick Atkin, a bronze medalist in fencing. The organization hopes to make the event an annual occurrence.

Several local businesses are supporting the event, including All Roads, Belwood Bakery & Café, Brentwood Print & More, Choice Contemporary, Cobblers Bench Shoe Repair, Contourology, Gloria S., Jennifer Knits, Lucy Pet Food, Maria’s Italian Kitchen, Mario Salon, Pet Joy Boutique & Spa, and The Yogurt Shoppe. Starbucks will provide coffee for attendees.

The event will also feature a silent auction, with items donated by the Brentwood Circle community, to help raise funds for Pups Without Borders.

in News
