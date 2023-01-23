Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.
* Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”
* Tech CEO Buys $18M Palisades Riviera Home
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
.
Host – @juliet.lemar
.
Sponsored by Sarah Knauer
Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.
Judge Orders Five and a Half Year Sentence for Former Lawyer Who Lied to Investors About Real Estate Scam
January 22, 2023 Staff Writer
Prosecutors say defendant DEREK Jones sold interests in real estate that he did not own DEREK Jones, a disbarred California...
Unique Pacific Palisades Home With Ocean Views and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows Hits Market
January 21, 2023 Staff Writer
$6 million price tag for Vance Street property An architecturally unique Pacific Palisades with ocean views and floor-to-ceiling windows has...
Dixon Slingerland, Former CEO of Youth Policy Institute, to Plead Guilty to Embezzlement Charges
January 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Howard Dixon Slingerland faces up to 10 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro The former president and CEO of...
Eggs at Local Farmers Market Cheaper Than Grocery Stories
January 20, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Egg prices only slightly increased at local farmers markets while skyrocketing at grocery store chains. @smmirrornews Eggs at Local Farmers...
Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary Parents Raise Concerns About Principal
January 20, 2023 Staff Writer
Group of anonymous parents circulating list of grievances By Dolores Quintana Parents at Pacific Palisades Charter Elementary School are raising...
Market Report: What’s In Season at The Farmers Market
Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @smmirrornews What’s in season at the Santa Monica...
Pacific Palisades to Receive Over $1.1M For New Pedestrian Trail
Funds received by the Coastal Los Angeles County will be used for community projects including a trail from Puerto Canyon...
8 Foot Waves Expected at Westside Beaches As Storm Passes
The National Weather Service urges beachgoers to stay out of the water due to high tide and big waves. @palisadesnews...
Plant-Based Sushi Restaurant Opens in West Los Angeles
January 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...
Five-Course Wine Pairing Dinner Coming Pacific Palisades Restaurant
January 19, 2023 Staff Writer
Draycott x Margerum Wine Dinner set for January 29 By Dolores Quintana The Draycott Restaurant in Pacific Palisades has announced...
Six Local Students Receive 2023 Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition
January 18, 2023 Staff Writer
Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients Six local...
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
January 17, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....
Changes Underway at Palisades Village
January 17, 2023 Staff Writer
The Little Market, Saint Laurent coming to former Amazon Books space With 2023 underway, Palisades Village has seen multiple changes...
Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023
January 16, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total* Stunning...
Justice Department Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Redlining Claims
January 16, 2023 Staff Writer
Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One”: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 23rd, 2023
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside.* Fashion Nova Creator Buys Luxury Malibu Home 9 Months After Buying “The One” *...Read more
POPULAR
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children's Book Awards for non-fiction series....Read more