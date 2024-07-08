Fatal Collision on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on July 4

Driver Killed in Head-On Crash; Investigation Ongoing

The City of Malibu is deeply saddened by the loss of life following a fatal traffic collision on Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) at Carbon Canyon Road on the night of July 4, 2024.

According to a press release from the City of Malibu, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station responded to the incident at approximately 10:17 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling eastbound on PCH crossed the center median for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a westbound 2020 Cadillac.

Tragically, the driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the individuals involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The passenger of the Cadillac and the driver of the Mercedes Benz sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

Mayor Steve Uhring expressed his condolences: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life resulting from last night’s accident. This heartbreaking incident underscores the importance of the City’s ongoing efforts to address safety on Pacific Coast Highway.”

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station is seeking witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact the station at (818) 878-1808.