Fire Consumes Palisadian’s Garage, No Injuries Reported

The fire primarily involved a car within the garage

As reported by CBS News, firefighters swiftly managed a fire incident at a residence in Pacific Palisades on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of the fire around 2 p.m., originating at a house in the 17600 block of W. Camino De Yatasto. Officials stated that the fire primarily involved a car within the garage of the residence, according to CBS.

The firefighters brought the situation under control in slightly over 30 minutes, but not in time before the fire consumed the contents of the garage, as reported by LAFD. A Citizen App shared video footage depicted a substantial plume of black smoke emanating from the affected home.

No injuries were reported and investigators are actively working to discern the root cause of the blaze.