Former Blue Plate Oysterette Space Taken by Mexican-Japanese Seafood Restaurant

Photo: Instagram: @eatluckyyu

Lucky Yu, a seafood restaurant that blends flavors from Baja California and Japan while, has taken the former place of Blue Plate Oysterette. 

Blue Plate Oysterette, a Santa Monica institution for almost 15 years, has closed its Ocean Avenue location. Lucky Yu, a seafood restaurant that blends flavors from Baja California and Japan while still retaining a distinct Los Angeles identity, has taken its place. 

Jenny Rush, owner of all the Blue Plate restaurants in LA, is behind the concept, which has already been popping up inside the Blue Plate Oysterette location. Chef Alex Maranslicht, previously of Nobu 57 in New York, is at the helm of the kitchen, creating a menu featuring hybrid temaki hand rolls, spicy tuna crispy rice, okonomiyaki fries, and other specialties. Traditional favorites from Blue Plate Oysterette, such as clam chowder and oysters, will also be on the menu but with a new twist, such as miso in the chowder.

Lucky Yu’s menu highlights temaki, served in a seaweed taco style with fillings like spicy New Zealand salmon, bluefin tuna with sambal, and fried oysters with shiitake powder. Other options include raw bar starters, such as aguachile, and seafood towers featuring whole lobsters and uni. Non-seafood eaters can choose from a selection of vegan items. The bar will offer cocktails, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The restaurant’s interior has undergone a transformation from its previous coastal and breezy look. It now features a heavy wash of black, dark blue, and neon with broad Japanese designs set against colorful patterns and banquette seating. Lucky Yu still boasts a breezy patio and the same ocean views as its predecessor. 

Lucky Yu opened its doors at 1355 Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica, CA 90401, and operates from noon to 9:30 p.m.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
