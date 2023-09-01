Former Palisades Charter Assistant Principal Becomes Head of Roosevelt Elementary

She Joins SMMUSD With a Background Spanning Over 14 Years in Education

Dr. Amy Onyendu joins the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District as the new Roosevelt Elementary Principal with a background spanning over 14 years in education, with her most recent role was as the Director of Admissions and Attendance, as well as Assistant Principal at Palisades Charter High School.

Before her tenure at Pali, Dr. Onyendu held diverse positions within schools in Mesquite, Texas. Her previous roles encompassed serving as a middle school Honors English Language Arts teacher, At-Risk Student Success Coordinator for a high school, and Assistant Principal / Academic Dean for a middle school.

In addition to her school-based roles, Dr. Onyendu served as a Lecturer at Western State Colorado University’s College of Education. In this capacity, she prepared and delivered lectures and course materials to both undergraduate and graduate students, providing valuable training and guidance to aspiring educators.

Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity, Dr. Onyendu shared, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve both the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and the Roosevelt Elementary community. I eagerly anticipate immersing myself in the local culture and collaborating with staff, parents, guardians, and the community to cultivate an educational landscape that nurtures our students’ talents, celebrates their boundless creativity, values their voices, and promotes their growth—all while instilling the profound impact of education.”

Dr. Onyendu assumes the role of principal at Roosevelt Elementary, succeeding Ms. Lynda Holeva, who retired after a dedicated seven-year tenure in the position.