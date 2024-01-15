Four-Bedroom Home with Wooden Exterior Lists for Under $3M

The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring

Going for $2.9 million, this Mar Vista home combines natural elements with contemporary design.

The exterior’s wood paneling, reflecting the street’s name, Rosewood, sets the stage for the organic elegance within. Inside, a lime wash interior exudes refined luxury, illuminated by expansive windows that flood the home with abundant natural light. The chef’s kitchen, including white oak cabinets, a walk-in pantry, and a Kilimanjaro stone waterfall island, serves as the heart of the home.

The living room extends to the landscaped backyard. Upstairs, three ensuite bedrooms, including a primary retreat with soaring ceilings and a custom walk-in closet, offer comfort. The spa-like bathroom features a stand-alone tub, dual shower, and pebble stone flooring. An additional downstairs bedroom, overlooking an olive tree, provides a tranquil escape.

Karen Menjivar of Compass is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/3637-rosewood-avenue-los-angeles-ca-90066/1486312573178264137/.