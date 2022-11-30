The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored by Downtown Santa Monica.
Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December
Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor
December 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Live Music Comes to The Draycott Next Week
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Concerts set for Monday and Tuesday By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the...
Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
November 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive...
Local Teen Launches Adaptive Clothing Line After Traumatic Brain Injury
November 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Young actress and local teen Lalia Susini suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak swing accident. Her experience inspired...
Pacific Palisades Community Council Holiday Dinner & Awards Gala Next Week
November 29, 2022 Staff Writer
December 8 at Temescal Canyon Park The board of the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) congratulates the local community recognition...
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays
November 29, 2022 Staff Writer
Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend
November 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
SMMUSD Superintendent Leaving Post
November 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Dr. Ben Drati to become Superintendent of the Bellflower Unified School District By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District...
Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022
November 28, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Pepperdine on Heightened Security Measures Following Shooting Threat
November 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Officials say they “do not currently view this as a highly credible threat” By Sam Catanzaro Pepperdine University announced heightened...
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westside Ballet’s version of the classic Nutcracker production returns for the 49th year featuring over 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and...
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
November 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Back with a live performance Angel City Chorale Celebrates Holiday Season..Video sponsored by Meals on Wheels.
Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event
November 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...
Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space
November 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Santa Monica restaurant expands to Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open...
Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food
November 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
