Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting out the mansion for $30 a night, Mobile real estate app Opendoor is about to go public, YouTuber Casey Neistat lists his Venice Beach home, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
Moved up Census: Time for Californians to Act
September 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Columnist California polls now show President Trump trails Democrat Joseph Biden in the upcoming presidential election by...
Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Last Day to Vote in Pacific Palisades Community Council Elections
Polls close at 5 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro Today–September 18–is the last day to vote in the Pacific Palisades Community...
Charges Filed Against Man for Sexually Assaulting Elderly People, More Victims Possible
Juan Victor Mendoza faces four felony charges Prosecutors have filed charges against a man for sexually assaulting elderly victims at...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Air Quality Skewing COVID-19 Testing Results for LA County
Smoke advisory in effect through Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro While COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Los Angeles County, health...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
COVID-19 Could Have Been in LA as Early as December
UCLA study reports significant increase in coughs and acute respiratory failure prior to first official cases of COVID-19 By Sam...
Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
Vintage Comic Book Stolen From Pacific Palisades Home
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include the theft...
Pacific Palisades Resident Dies in Plane Crash
September 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Friday crash kills 62-year-old pilot and Pacific Palisades resident Jim De Varennes By Sam Catanzaro A Pacific Palisades resident died...
1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, According to
September 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 22 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
RECENT POSTS
POPULAR
Willy California Wants Men to Rethink Their Closet
Local clothing line reimagines athleisure By Toi Creel With ranges in styles for men’s clothing from suits and professional clothing...Read more