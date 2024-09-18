Getty Villa Hosting Tour of Ancient Egyptian Sculpted Portraits

The 30-Minute Tours Will Continue Through November 18

The Getty Villa is offering daily tours of its new exhibition Sculpted Portraits from Ancient Egypt, featuring temple and tomb artworks on loan from the British Museum. The 30-minute tours run twice daily, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will continue through November 18.

The exhibit showcases a variety of ancient Egyptian sculptures, providing insight into the artistry and cultural significance of portraiture from this period. Each tour is limited to 20 participants, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes early to secure a place at the Tour Meeting Place in the Auditorium Courtyard.



Admission to the Getty Villa and the tour is free, with tickets and more info available at https://www.getty.edu/visit/cal/events/ev_4225.html