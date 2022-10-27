The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails
Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries
October 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana One of America’s...
Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Pearl Dragon Restaurant To Close Due To Denied Lease Renewal
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Temescal Canyon Road Will Be Closed For Repaving* Pearl Dragon Restaurant To...
John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing
October 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach
October 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service
October 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in
October 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022
October 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension
October 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places
October 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
digital
LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire
Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...Read more