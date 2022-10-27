Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails

The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the stories that follow this iconic restaurant and bar. 
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Blacksheep Burger in Sawtelle Japantown. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Second Priciest City in United States for Burger and Fries

October 27, 2022

Read more
October 27, 2022

Moneygeek analysis shows average price for burger and fries in Los Angeles is $14.95 By Dolores Quintana  One of America’s...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Pearl Dragon Restaurant To Close Due To Denied Lease Renewal

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Temescal Canyon Road Will Be Closed For Repaving* Pearl Dragon Restaurant To...
Education, News, Video

John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
News, Real Estate, Video

Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Pumpkin Patch Mr. Bones Celebrates 35 Years of Service

October 19, 2022

Read more
October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Video

Canyon Charter Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Canyon Charter Elementary School Classroom Replacement To Begin By End Of Year*...
Crime, News, Video

Local Artist Asks for Return of Stolen Paintings After Gallery Break in

October 18, 2022

Read more
October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Real Estate, Video

Is Pacific Palisades Currently a Buyers Market or a Seller’s Market? Palisades Real Estate Report – October 17th 2022

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Kim Kardashian Buys Beachfront Malibu Home For $70M* Is Pacific Palisades Currently a...
News, Video

President Biden Visits West Los Angeles VA as Veterans Protest Purple Line Extension

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artist Collective Hosts Live Shows and Wine Tasting in Unique Places

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR