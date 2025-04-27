Hacienda-Style Palisades Home Sells for $12M After Wildfires

The home and its immediate surroundings remained virtually untouched by the fires

A modern hacienda-style home in Pacific Palisades has sold for $12.9 million, just months after devastating wildfires swept through the area, according to Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence at 724 Greentree Road closed during the week of April 7 after spending a little more than a month on Realtor.com. The 4,100-square-foot property was among the few spared by January’s deadly wildfires that ravaged much of Pacific Palisades and nearby Altadena.

Located in the Rustic Canyon enclave, the home and its immediate surroundings remained virtually untouched by the fires. Satellite images show the residence sitting among rows of well-preserved upscale properties with pools, tennis courts, and lush vegetation.

Designed by architect Noah Walker of Walker Workshop, the property is described as a “modern hacienda” that blends contemporary design with natural elements, according to Redfin. The floor plan unfolds into four distinct wings, including a primary suite, children’s wing, guest quarters with a theater, and a service wing with a garage.

At the center of the home is a glass-enclosed living and kitchen area that captures natural light throughout the day, featuring a soaring 15-foot-high ceiling. The primary suite boasts a floating ceiling and a skylight opening to a coastal live oak tree, according to Redfin.

Built in 2019 on a 0.29-acre lot, the property was listed by The Beverly Hills Estates and had an asking price equivalent to about $3,171 per square foot.