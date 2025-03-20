Health Officials Warn Against Ocean Water Use at Several Los Angeles Beaches

Bacterial Contamination and Fire Debris Prompt Advisories for Marina Del Rey and Santa Monica Areas

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued warnings for several county beaches, advising the public to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to elevated bacterial levels and fire-related contamination.

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey remains under advisory after recent testing showed bacterial levels exceeding health standards.

Additionally, an ocean water advisory remains in effect from Las Flores State Beach to Santa Monica State Beach due to fire impacts. While beachgoers may use the sand, officials urge the public to avoid visible fire debris and refrain from entering the water until further notice.

For updates, residents can call the advisory hotline at 800-525-5662 or visit www.PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/beach.