Here’s What’s for Dessert at the Health-Centric edo bites

edo bites Is the Creation of Edoardo Baldi of Baldi Ristorante

By Zach Armstrong

edo bites, a creation of chef Edoardo Baldi of e. baldi Ristorante and edo italian baretto in Beverly Hills, serves healthy breakfasts, including fresh pastries, salads, sandwiches, and toasts at the Palisades Village. But for those who wish to treat themselves to something sweet after indulging in the restaurant’s healthy food menu, they may want to know what edo bites offers for dessert.

This is the dessert menu of edo bites:

Torta della Nonna, double-layered crust, pastry cream, chocolate, pine nuts $10

Tiramisu, mascarpone cream, lady fingers, coffee $11

Gluten-free ricotta cream cheese cake, raspberry sauce $12

Strawberry shortcake, brioche cake, chantilly cream, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries $12

Flourless chocolate cake, chantilly cream $10

Raspberry Beignet, pâte à choux, pistachio, chantilly cream, fresh raspberries, toasted pistachio crumbs $10