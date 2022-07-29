Hike With a Cop in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

This Sunday, 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is hosting a “hike with a cop” event this weekend at a Pacific Palisades trail.

The event will take place this Sunday at 9 a.m. at Will Rogers State Park. The trail will be Inspiration Point, an easy 2.2-mile hike above Will Rogers.

For more details, contact Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin 37430@lapd.online.

If you miss the hike, there will be another chance next weekend to connect with local police.

On Sunday, August 7, meet SLO Espin at “coffee with a cop”. This event will take place at 9 a.m. at Estate Coffee (847 Vía De La Paz). The event will feature no agenda, just casual conversation and Q&A with West LA’s SLOs.