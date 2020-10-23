Hiker Rescued After Falling Into 40 Foot Temescal Ravine

LAFD preform an aerial rescue of hiker Thursday afternoon

By Sam Catanzaro

A hiker was airlifted to a hospital after falling into a 40 foot ravine at Temescal Canyon Thursday afternoon.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) on Thursday around 1:50 p.m. ground and air crews responded to an adult female hiker on a remote section of the Temescal Canyon Trail, just south of the waterfall, with an apparent ankle fracture after falling approximately 40 foot from a trail into an ravine.

A hovering LAFD rescue helicopter hoisted the injured woman aboard and provided in-flight care during direct transport to an area hospital.