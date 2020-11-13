Hiker Sustained Serious Injuries in Fall Near Pacific Palisades

26-year-old man transported to hosptial in serious condition Tuesday

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was transported to a hospital in serious condition after falling over 30 feet while hiking near the Palisades this week.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), on Tuesday at 10:11 a.m. the department received a call regarding an injured hiker in the area of the Sullivan Canyon Trail.

LAFD Air Ops located a 26-year-old male hiker who had sustained a significant fall (greater than 30″) and was in serious condition with traumatic injuries.

A hoist operation was conducted and the patient was transported to a trauma center.

The status of the victim is not currently known.