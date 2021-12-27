Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021
The Untold Story of Princess Diana Stuns at New Santa Monica Exhibit
December 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Come visit the first-ever walk-thru documentary experience with exclusive, never-before-heard stories of Princess Diana’s life and legacy..Video brought to you...
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Study Identifies How Much Artificial Light Is Too Much for Local Coastal Animals
December 21, 2021 Staff Writer
Anna Novoselov/UCLA Newsroom There’s less light pollution along Southern California beaches than in densely populated inland areas. But even lower...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
New LA County District for Pacific Palisades More Conservative
December 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
$83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought By A 26 Year Old Billionaire: Palisades Today – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Local Resident Falls Victim To Mail Theft * $83 Million Dollar Mansion Bought...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Popular Fashion Company Opens First Brick and Mortar Store in Palisades
December 17, 2021 Staff Writer
MISA comes to Palisades Village By Dolores Quintana Palisades Village is the new home to the flagship store for MISA,...
Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods
December 17, 2021 Staff Writer
Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...
Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline
December 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...
Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Annual Awards Dinner Held at Bel Air Bay Club
December 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Chris Spitz proclaimed Citizen of the Year By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Community Council held its annual awards ceremony...
Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line
December 13, 2021 Staff Writer
Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...
23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...
