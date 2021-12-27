Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: Palisades Today – December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
