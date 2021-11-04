Homeless Person Arrested for Squatting in Palisades Home

Arrest made in connection to October 22 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a homeless person for squatting in a Pacific Palisades guest home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident was reported on October 22 around 7:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Entrada Drive.

Police say the suspect was squatting in the guest house of a vacant home when the resident returned home and made contact with the suspect who stated he was renting the place.

The suspect was then arrested for burglary.