Homophobic Comments Lead to Termination of Downtown Security Contract

Photo: Getty Images

Two Months Ago, City Council Approved DTMS’ Contract for Additional Security

By Zach Armstrong

Concerns over homophobic comments have led to the termination of a $1.7 million private security service contract for Santa Monica’s downtown area. 

Private security firm Covered 6 terminated its agreement with Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. after anti-LGBT statements from an alleged employee of the Moorpark, CA-based safety firm came to light, a source told Santa Monica Mirror. 

About two months ago, the City Council approved a proposal by DTSM to contract Covered 6 for additional security and clean up services downtown in the form of a year-long pilot program. The funding was set to come mainly through reductions to DTSM’s ambassador services with the rest coming from DTSM’s budget toward supplemental private security services. 

The decision came months after the DTSM Board of Directors appointed an Ad Hoc Committee to recommend changes to its budget for enhanced safety.  On May 3, the committee recommended allocating as much as $1.7 million from its budget toward supplemental private security services.

In July, Santa Monica Mirror asked readers if they approved of the private contract with Covered 6. Our results were as follows:

Yes, it is what is needed to keep the local community safe – 58.67%
Yes, but preferably that money wouldn’t have gone to a private contract – 10.67%
No, upgraded security is the last thing we need – 5.33%
No, that money should have been spent on the City hiring officers themselves – 25.33%

