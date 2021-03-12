Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to you by School of Rock.
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls
A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
March 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines
March 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Hear From Veteran Who Was Hit in San Vicente Encampment Crash
Ryan, a Veteran and resident of an encampment on San Vicente Boulevard, was a hit by a vehicle that crashed...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive *...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...
Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.
March 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
