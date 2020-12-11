Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu home, and check out the local property of the week all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
December 12, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside
December 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green: Palisades Today – December, 10, 2020
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Charlie Brown Christmas Tree at Palisades Village Green * Hundreds Of...
Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier
December 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Edify TV: Venice Holiday Sign Lighting
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A global pandemic could not stop the holiday spirit coming to the Westside over the weekend with the (virtual) Venice...
9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020
December 8, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today
December 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Toi Creel Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the...
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
December 6, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home
Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Edify TV: Westside Tourism Faces Long Recovery
The local tourism industry–decimated by COVID-19, is not expected to reach previous levels until 2024 the LA Tourism and Convention...
Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens
December 4, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Video: Local Gym Owners File Lawsuit
December 2, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Local gym owners are seeking a relaxation of health orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus in a...
Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020
December 1, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment
Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...Read more