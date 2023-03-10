Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

By Dolores Quintana

It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the perfect mansion for their blended family. As reported by The New York Post, the couple had been in the process of escrow with a mansion in the Pacific Palisades that was priced at $34.5 million. However, they pulled out of the purchase seemingly having changed their minds.

The new mansion that they seemed to have set their hearts on is owned by the Milken Family. Gregory Milken, who is one of the richest people in the city of Los Angeles, and his wife EJ own the estate, also located in the Pacific Palisades. It is a 1.13-acre property that only lasted on the market for less than a week before the married couple dropped their previous choice in favor of the Milken property.

This mansion was listed at $64 million and it was the home base of Gregory and EJ Milken and their family, which includes their five children, all of whom have lived in the house for over a decade. The Milkens originally purchased the property for $14.5 million in 2009.

Details of the deal are not known so no one can confirm if Lopez and Affleck got the property at a discounted price.

The Milken Family is famous because of their patriarch’s part in the scandal surrounding high-yield bonds, more commonly known as junk bonds, in the 1980s. Michael Milken served 22 months in prison after he was convicted of securities fraud and paid over 100 million in fines to the SEC and restitution to the victims of his crimes. He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The mansion has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms over 13,000 square feet of living space and has an additional 3,000 square foot guest house with two bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside the main house, you will find an 800-square-foot gym, two playrooms, a media room, two studies, a large game room that connects to the backyard and a family room.

Outside there is a fire feature, a resort-style pool and spa and a huge motor court with a long driveway leading into the grounds. Westside Estate Agency’s Fred Bernstein is the listing agent and the story was first reported by TMZ.