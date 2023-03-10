Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

Photo: Westside Estate Agency

By Dolores Quintana

It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the perfect mansion for their blended family. As reported by The New York Post, the couple had been in the process of escrow with a mansion in the Pacific Palisades that was priced at $34.5 million. However, they pulled out of the purchase seemingly having changed their minds. 

The new mansion that they seemed to have set their hearts on is owned by the Milken Family. Gregory Milken, who is one of the richest people in the city of Los Angeles, and his wife EJ own the estate, also located in the Pacific Palisades. It is a 1.13-acre property that only lasted on the market for less than a week before the married couple dropped their previous choice in favor of the Milken property.

This mansion was listed at $64 million and it was the home base of Gregory and EJ Milken and their family, which includes their five children, all of whom have lived in the house for over a decade. The Milkens originally purchased the property for $14.5 million in 2009. 

Details of the deal are not known so no one can confirm if Lopez and Affleck got the property at  a discounted price. 

The Milken Family is famous because of their patriarch’s part in the scandal surrounding high-yield bonds, more commonly known as junk bonds, in the 1980s. Michael Milken served 22 months in prison after he was convicted of securities fraud and paid over 100 million in fines to the SEC and restitution to the victims of his crimes. He was later pardoned by President Donald Trump. 

The mansion has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms over 13,000 square feet of living space and has an additional 3,000 square foot guest house with two bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside the main house, you will find an 800-square-foot gym, two playrooms, a media room, two studies, a large game room that connects to the backyard and a family room. 

Outside there is a fire feature, a resort-style pool and spa and a huge motor court with a long driveway leading into the grounds. Westside Estate Agency’s Fred Bernstein is the listing agent and the story was first reported by TMZ.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: SB 9 Ended R-1 Zoning, but It’s Not Meeting Goals

March 11, 2023

Read more
March 11, 2023

By Tom Elias More than a year after it took effect, the landmark housing density law known as SB 9...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...
News

City of Malibu Will Begin Hybrid Remote and In-Person City Council Meetings

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

March 27 start date for return of in-person City Council meetings The Malibu City Council voted on January 23, 2023...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia to Take Action Against Car Thefts

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council LAPD Senior Lead Officer, Brian Espin reported on an attempted rape at Will...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Rescues Injured 67-Year-Old Hiker From Remote Pacific Palisades Trail

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Woman airlifted to hospital in fair condition following Thursday rescue LAFD crews rescued an injured hiker from remote trail area...
News

LA County Facilities to Display Progress Pride Flag During June Celebrations

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Brings Square Slices to Palisades Village

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

New pizzeria concept from CPK now open  By Dolores Quintana ROCA Pizza, a new venture by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef Daniel Boulud Reveals Details About First West Coast Restaurant

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

$25.3M State Grant Boosts UCLA Health Efforts to Provide Quality Medical Care for LA’s Homeless

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...
News, Upbeat Beat

Kathryn Boole to be Honored as Santa Monica Elks Lodge’s Citizen of the Year

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Dinner celebrating Kathryn set for Thursday night at Santa Monica Elks Lodge on Pico  On Thursday, March 9, Santa Monica’s...
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisadian Alana Kamins Leads Team Marvel in Fundraising Campaign for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The team has set a goal of $80,000 with fundraising period ending this week Palisadian Alana Kamins is leading a...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP Report on Improving Resilience in LA Power Grid

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...
News

Hiker Found Dead on Temescal Ridge Trail in Pacific Palisades

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

52-year-old John McNabb victim in Saturday incident, Coroner says A 52-year-old man was found dead on a Pacific Palisades hiking...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR