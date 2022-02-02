LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends

By Dolores Quintana

If you are rooting for the Rams to win the Superbowl and you need some Blue and Gold Donuts to show the world that the Rams are your team, look no further than Primo’s Donuts as reported by Toddrickallen.com. 

For the next two weekends, Primo’s has their delicious donuts shaped like a football with the Rams team colors as a limited edition item. You can order them on Primo’s website here. Never fear, even if you need a large quantity like over six dozen, Primo’s can get them to you through their catering and events page here with 24 hours’ notice. 

You can have your Superbowl donuts delivered through all of your favorite food delivery apps, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates and UberEats or you can pick them up yourself at either of Primo’s locations at 2918 Sawtelle Boulevard or at their newest location in Westwood at 10948 Weyburn Avenue.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@SweetLaurelBakery).
Dining, News

Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway...

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News, Upbeat Beat

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Randy Young donation will allow flooring in Preschool Room Gallery to be replaced  By Dolores Quintana Randy Young, lifelong Pacific...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Brianna Kupfer. Photo: Facebook.
Crime, News

Man Charged With Murder in Death of Brianna Kupfer

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Shawn Laval Smith faces one count of murder in connection to January 13 stabbing By Sam Catanzaro A man has...
News, Video

Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance: Palisades Today – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  Local Business Being Sued For Non ADA Compliance*  Property Crime Shows Slight...

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

City Planning Overrules the Pacific Palisades Design Review Board’s Decision and Approves Hydration Room

January 30, 2022

Read more
January 30, 2022

15278 Antioch Street proposal approved despite community pushback City officials have been the green light for the Hydration Room to...

P-42 is a female mountain lion captured in the Santa Monica Mountains and whose locations are in a figure in the published paper. Photo: National Park Service
News

Analysis of First 15 Years of Mountain Lion Locations Reveals They Thrive in Shrublands and Rarely Enter Residential Areas

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

They also exhibit flexibility as they persist in one of the world’s largest cities According to a recently published National...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Linguine Santa Barbara Sea Urchin from Angelini Osteria. Photo: Facebook (@angeliniosteria).
Dining, Food & Drink

Angelini Osteria Opening Pacific Palisades Restaurant in 2022

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

By Dolores Quintana A new branch of Angelini Osteria and Alimentari will soon open a new location in the Pacific...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...

Photo: Courtesy Eclipse School.
Education, Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Pandemic Propels Lifelong Educators to Open New Preschool in the Palisades!

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

By Susan Payne Look out, Palisades: Two educators with more than 50 years combined experience are opening a new preschool...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

Read more
January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
News, Video

Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Read more
January 24, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday* Large Vigil Held...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR