LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update

LAFD to lift restrictions

Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place for Pacific Palisades.

Accordig to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), after an updated evaluation of the weather and wind forecast for the City, the LAFD has lifted the Red Flag parking restrictions effective 8:00 AM tomorrow, December 4, 2020.

In an attempt to increase public safety, the LAFD and Department of Transportation created the program to remove illegally parked vehicles in posted locations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones, which includes Pacific Palisades.

“The goal of this program is to educate the public on the potential hazards associated with a fast-moving brush fire, and the importance of keeping roadways clear and traffic moving. The fire service has learned from incidents such as the Oakland Hills fire and the Cedar fire that citizens becoming trapped in their vehicles, while evacuating, can lead to a catastrophic situation,” the LAFD says.