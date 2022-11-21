Local Luxury Realtor Mark Handler Named in Top 1% of Global Agents

Recently named top 1% of all Coldwell Banker Agents Worldwide, Global Luxury Estates Director, Mark Handler knows the Westside market like a local. Learn more about Mark and see his latest listing in this video.

in Real Estate, Realtor, Video
Related Posts
News, Real Estate, Video

Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House” Lists in Rustic Canyon: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 21st, 2022

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Dr. Dre Lists $20M Carbon Beach Malibu Home* Unique Artecheral “Modern Tree House”...
News, Real Estate, Video

Construction Underway For 98 Affordable Housing Units on South Thatcher Avenue

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thacher Road Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.

Photo: Engel Studios
News, Real Estate

Model Josephine Skriver Buys Pacific Palisades Home

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

$5.2 million property checks in at 5,400 square feet By Dolores Quintana Supermodel Josephine Skriver and her new husband Alexander...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the...
News, Real Estate, Video

Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 14th, 2022

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Byron Allen Buys $100M Estate in Paradise Cove* Comedian Carol Burnett Lists Luxury...
Real Estate, Video

County Buys West L.A Courthouse For New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Creator of “Grand Theft Auto” Buys Unfinished $31 Million Pacific Palisades Home

November 12, 2022

Read more
November 12, 2022

13,700-square-foot estate located on Corona Del Mar By Dolores Quintana Dan Houser and his wife, voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, have...
News, Real Estate

Is $100 Million the New $50 Million for Mansion Sales

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Wall Street Journal looks at the current state of the luxury home market By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ real estate...
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Newly Remodeled Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Celebrity Stylist Helping Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
Video

On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR