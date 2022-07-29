Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized

The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

in Video
Food & Drink, Video

What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Food & Drink, Video

Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
News, Video

L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies * Palisades Women’s...
Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

July 25, 2022

July 25, 2022

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...
Food & Drink, Video

Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

July 21, 2022

July 21, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Video, Wellness

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

July 20, 2022

July 20, 2022

A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

July 19, 2022

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
News, Video

Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad Daylight: Palisades Today – July 18th, 2022

July 18, 2022

July 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Half Million Dollars Of Merchandise Stolen From Local Shopping Center in Broad...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

July 14, 2022

July 14, 2022

“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Video, Wellness

Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety

July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022

Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Transportation, Video

Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

July 12, 2022

July 12, 2022

The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
News, Video

YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float: Palisades Today – July 11th, 2022

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Wins First Annual Auxiliary Award For July 4th Float * Make a...
Video

Want to Maximize Your Property?

July 11, 2022

July 11, 2022

Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
Video, Wellness

The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

July 8, 2022

July 8, 2022

The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...

