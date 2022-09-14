Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos 

Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time lowest water use for August on record in the City of Los Angeles – the third consecutive month that Angelenos have cut water use to all-time lows.

The demand for water in the month of August was 10 percent lower than the previous two years, despite this past August being hotter by an average of 3-5 degrees. LADWP’s rolling GPCD (gallons per capita per day) has now fallen to roughly 111 from 113 last year. Overall, LADWP customers have reduced their water use by 9% in June and 11% in July, both record-lows. Outdoor watering from three days a week to two went into effect on June 1, 2022.  

“Coming into this summer, we acknowledged an urgent need to reduce water use, and for the third straight month, Angelenos have done more than heed our call – they’ve embraced it, and made conservation a way of life,” said Mayor Garcetti. “In the face of monthly heat records, Angelenos have gone above and beyond to find additional ways to cut back.” 

All watering continues to be limited to Mondays and Fridays for LADWP customers with street addresses ending in odd numbers, and Thursdays and Sundays for all customers with addresses ending in even numbers. These restrictions also stipulate that customers watering with sprinklers are limited to eight minutes per use; watering with sprinklers using water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes; and watering between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM is prohibited, regardless of the watering day. Hand watering of trees is still allowed and encouraged. 

In addition to a variety of rebates and incentives, the City has reopened two recycled water filling stations for customers to pick up free recycled, non-potable water for their landscaping needs at the Los Angeles-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant and the LA Zoo parking lot. Customers have also responded with a 10-fold increase in applications for LADWP’s Turf Replacement Rebate Program, which offers $3 per square foot to replace a lawn with drought tolerant landscaping. 

“We are extremely pleased, but not at all surprised, that Angelenos continued to meet the drought challenge and reduce their water use during the hot summer months, when water use is typically the highest,” said Martin Adams, LADWP General Manager and Chief Engineer.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News

LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Kuehl calls corruption investigation “bogus” By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
Charity, Community, Family, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Turning Loss Into Hope ‘Sophia’s Buddies’ Raises $550K For Pediatric Cancer Research

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

After the loss of her child, Sandra Pearson created Sophia’s Buddies in her daughter’s memory to help raise funding and...

P-107 and P-108 in their den while their mother, P-80, is away. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Mountain Lion Kittens Discovered in Santa Monica Mountains

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

P-107 and P-108 captured, tag, released back to mother  Two mountain lion kittens were recently captured and tagged in the...
News

Pali High Athletic Director John Achen Steps Down

September 13, 2022

Read more
September 13, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Pali High Athletic Director John Achen Steps Down* Palisades Native Who Swam...

Eric Watts. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...

Female mountain lion P-54. Photo: National Park Service
News

Adult Female Mountain Lion P-54 and Her Four Full-Term Fetuses Were Exposed to Multiple Anticoagulant Rodenticides

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

5-year-old cat was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on June...
News, Real Estate, Video

Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

Read more
September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Saturday and Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR