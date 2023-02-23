Los Angeles Restaurants Struggle as Food Costs Rise and Profit Margins Drop

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels

​​​​TouchBistro has released its 2023 “Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report, revealing that restaurant sales in Los Angeles have recovered to only 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels on average. While this is about 3 percent higher than the national average, it’s not all good news for restaurateurs in the area.

Due to the rising cost of food and other expenses, the profit margins of full-service restaurants in Los Angeles dropped to 9.4 percent, which is 1.2 percent lower than the U.S. average of 10.6 percent. The average menu price increase in Los Angeles is in line with the national average at 15.6 percent.

The report also found that Los Angeles restaurants are spending 50 percent more on food costs compared to the previous year, which is higher than the U.S. average by 7 percent. Fresh fruits and vegetables have seen the biggest increase in costs, followed by meat and seafood across the nation.

Moreover, nearly all (95 percent) of Los Angeles restaurants are short-staffed by an average of six staff members due to a high turnover rate of 27 percent. Despite this high turnover rate being better than many other areas of the country such as New York City where it’s at 33 percent, line cooks and prep cooks are now among the most in-demand roles.

On a positive note, direct online ordering through a restaurant’s website has become increasingly popular among operators in Los Angeles, with almost half (48 percent) preferring this type of solution over third-party platforms like Uber Eats and GrubHub.

Other key trends identified include expanded seating capacity at venues, increased staff training costs, and loyalty programs becoming more popular among customers.

With Twitter taking the lead as a preferred social media platform for promoting restaurants among restaurateurs in Los Angeles followed by Facebook and Instagram respectively, there may be hope yet for businesses looking to recover from pandemic-related losses.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chipotle Launches “Farmesa” in Santa Monica as a Test Kitchen for Innovation

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Draycott in Pacific Palisades Introduces New To Share Menu Items for Date Nights

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

By Dolores Quintana Modern European restaurant The Draycott in Pacific Palisades has added new menu items to its repertoire in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Paul Revere Robotics Club Qualifies for State Championships

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

State tournament set for March 10  By Keemia Zhang The Paul Revere Middle School Robotics club is heading to the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Eugene Levy to be Featured in Pacific Palisades Library Association’s Writers, Artists and Musicians Series

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

The Writers, Artists and Musicians Series Continues with Eugene Levy: In Conversation at the Palisades Library on March 9 Emmy-...
News, Upbeat Beat

Assemblymember McKinner Proposes Microfiber Filter Requirement for Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...
News

Malibu Hosts Multi-Agency Exercise Based on a 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Scenario

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Scenario was based on “The Big One,” a devastating 7.8 earthquake that seismic experts believe will eventually strike on the...

The Ballard Family. Photo: NPS
News

NPS Celebrates Black History Month by Highlighting the Story of the Ballard Family, the First African American Family to Settle in Santa Monica Mountains

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

New film released titled “To Right a Wrong: The Story of Ballard Mountain” The Santa Monica Mountains were not always...

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

LA City Council Approves Traci Park Motion to Impose Westside Anti-Camping Law

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

Photo: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
News, Real Estate

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Enter Escrow on $34.5 Million Pacific Palisades Estate

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom house was designed by local firm Ken Ungar Architect By Dolores Quintana Actors and newlyweds Ben Affleck and...

Nelson C. Rising. Photo: Business Wire
News, Real Estate

Nelson Rising, LA Real Estate Visionary and Political Campaign Leader, Dies at 81

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

81 year-old political strategist and real estate magnate passes away from Alzheimer’s disease By Dolores Quintana Developer and CEO Nelson...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern Home Hits the Market For $10.5 Million in Santa Monica Canyon

February 19, 2023

Read more
February 19, 2023

Four bedroom, five bedroom fully restored home for sale on Amalfi Drive Situated in Santa Monica Canyon is a restored...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Bill Could Lead to Legalization of Cannabis Cafes

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

A.B. 374 would amend existing law to allow licensees to sell freshly prepared food and beverages Last week, Assemblymember Matt...

Photo: Instagram (@deliziosocinque).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Italian Deli Up and Running in Pacific Pacific Palisades

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Delizioso Cinque now open in former Sweet Rose space By Dolores Quintana Delizioso Cinque, the new deli from Cinque Terre...
News

Los Angeles County Board Unanimously Approves Record-Breaking Investment in Combatting Homelessness

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

$609.7 million to go towards combating homelessness during the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Proposes Outdoor Dining Ordinance, Outraging Restaurateurs

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Proposal could leave restaurants with thousands of dollars in losses from wading through the city’s paperwork By Dolores Quintana  After...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR