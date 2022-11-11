Malibu Offers Free Removal of Hazardous Trees as Part of Wildfire Protection

The 2018 Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Removal made possible through grant from Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy

As part of the City of Malibu’s effort to protect the community from wildfire and help residents prepare for wildfires, the City secured additional funds from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy to continue the 2021 Hazard Tree Removal Program. The City was awarded an additional $350,000 to continue the program. The original grant from the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy provided $324,000 for this program and was fully expended in May of 2022.  

“The fire hazard tree removal program is a great example of the concrete steps that the City is taking to improve wildfire safety across the community in Malibu,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “Removing dead trees addresses fire hazards and the risks of trees falling and limiting access, and can make your home more resistant to wildfires.”

The goal of the program is to remove dead trees that represent a threat to life safety, property, infrastructure, access and egress for community members and emergency responders. Dead trees add fuel load to any future wildfire. By removing dead trees, the program supports the goal of creating defensible space around homes and reducing vegetation to make homes more likely to survive a wildfire and to be in compliance with the Los Angeles County Fire Code.

Residents who were still on the waiting list when the grant funds were exhausted last May will be given priority during this second phase of the program. The program will open for new registrations in the coming months, with information posted on the website and on social media. Once a resident is signed up, the property will be visited by a City Fire Safety Liaison and a licensed arborist from the contracted tree company to ensure that the property meets the grant criteria.

For more information, call Fire Safety Liaison Gabe Etcheverry at 424-422-8802 or email FireSafety@MalibuCity.org.

in News
Related Posts
Traci Park. Photo: Official.
News

Park Maintains Lead Over Darling Following Thursday Tally

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Traci Park holds 10.9 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Restaurant Coming to Brentwood

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

PLANTA underway in San Vicente space By Dolores Quintana The spaces at 11758 and 11754 San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood...

Photo: moonshadowsmalibu.com.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Owner of Popular Moonshadows Restaurant Killed in Fiery Crash

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Andrea Bullo and son Marco killed in November 3 crash in Woodland Hills By Dolores Quintana The owner of the...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park Continues to Lead Darling in CD-11 Race to Replace Mike Bonin

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Traci Park holds 11 point lead over Erin Darling as of early Wednesday morning in race to replace Mike Bonin...
News, Video

Eugene Levy Raises 10K For Local Youth Organizations

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Palisades High School Girls Tennis Wins Title Eugene Levy Raises 10K For...
News

Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Acting Superintendent Jody Lyle welcoming and congratulating new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony. Photo: NPS / Ashton Hooker.
News

Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
News, Real Estate, Video

Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...

Photo: The Agency
News, Real Estate

Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
News

Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

Read more
November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
News

Pali High Senior Andrew Wright, Has Been Missing Since Halloween

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Update: Andrew Wright has returned home safely. By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades...
Dining, News

Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
Dining, News

San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

Read more
November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR