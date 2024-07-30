Malibu Opens Code Enforcement Case Against Nobu Restaurant: Report

A Private July 4 Event Reportedly Violated City Regulations

The City of Malibu has opened a code enforcement case against the renowned restaurant Nobu following a private July 4 event that violated city regulations, according to The Malibu Times.

The high-end sushi restaurant rented out its oceanfront location for a private party hosted by a West Hollywood bar and sponsored by luxury tequila, vodka, and Champagne brands. Despite the issuance of a conditional temporary use permit (TUP), city officials revoked the permit after discovering tickets were being sold for the event.

According to city officials, the TUP was revoked because it did not meet the necessary requirements for a parking plan nor did it have approval from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Despite a warning from the city, the party proceeded as planned, reported the Malibu Times.

A city code enforcement officer was present on July 4 to monitor the situation but did not take action. “Unfortunately, the city does not have the jurisdictional ability to independently shut down an event like this,” the city said in a statement.

The statement also addressed a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Pacific Coast Highway later that evening. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is currently investigating the incident.