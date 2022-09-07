Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
- Eucalyptus Tree On Sunset And Los Leones Trimmed For Safety
- Marquez Elementary Shortly in Lockdown After Reports Of A Suspicious Person
Anchor – Juliet Lemar
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica Canyon,...
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod A man in Pacific Palisades...
September 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
September 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Home Of Steven Bochco Listed For $35M* Architect William Hefner Designed Home...
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Actor And Director Listed The Home For Nearly $30 Million By Dolores Quintana Ben Affleck has more great news since,...
September 2, 2022 Staff Writer
National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana The Cinema Foundation...
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Menu Development Is Happening, New Menus Rolling Out in the Next Few Weeks By Dolores Quintana At The Draycott Restaurant...
September 1, 2022 Staff Writer
The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...
Book Club For Teens And Adults, Reading Series for Children Are Scheduled By Dolores Quintana At The Pacific Palisades Library,...
Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...
August 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds*Vote Now For Pacific Palisades Community Council’s Area And At-Large Elections*Local Restaurant Closes...
Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...
August 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Ben Affleck Is Selling His $30M Palisades Home* Original Pierre Koenig Palisades Home...
August 27, 2022 Staff Writer
Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...
