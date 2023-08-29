Musical by Roger Bean Coming to Theatre Palisades

This Musical Features Big Band Tunes Dating Back to the 1940s

By Zach Armstrong

“The Andrews Brothers”, a musical by Roger Bean, will be performed at Theatre Palisades from Sept. 1 through Oct. 8.

Created by the man behind “The Marvelous Wonderettes”, this musical features big band tunes dating back to the 1940s as performed by a small singing cast. The plot includes backstage hands with the USO who got their shot when a famous group can’t perform at a military base due to sickness. Thus, three men step up to showcase their talent.

For tickets and more information, go to https://theatrepalisades.org/2023-season/.