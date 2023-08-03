Networking Breakfast Coming to Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe

Breakfast Menu Includes Items Such as the All American Breakfast Burrito and the Cross Fit Breakfast Bowl.

Join the Connections Breakfast at Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe, a networking event aimed at fostering connections among new members and business professionals. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 9, at 8 a.m., at Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe in Malibu.

During the breakfast, attendees can engage in meaningful conversations about their businesses while relishing a delectable meal. As a special highlight, a presentation will be delivered by Rieff Anawalt of Anawalt Lumber, commemorating the company’s 100-year milestone in business.

The breakfast menu at Howdy’s Sonrisa Cafe includes items such as The All American Breakfast Burrito and The Cross Fit Breakfast Bowl.For more information, go to https://www.malibu.org/events/details/connections-breakfast-at-howdy-s-sonrisa-cafe-10257.