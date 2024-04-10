“New Girl” Actor Sells Palisades Abode for $3.1M

He and His Wife Undertook a Renovation of the Unique, Two-Story Abode, Transforming It Into a Picturesque Beachfront Dwelling

Actor Max Greenfield, renowned for his portrayal of Schmidt on the acclaimed series “New Girl,” recently sold his elegant property in the Palisades, according to a post by Realtor.com.

At 44, Greenfield has showcased his talent in various television shows, including “Veronica Mars,” “Gilmore Girls,” and “Greek.” Since 2018, he has portrayed Dave Johnson in the TV series “The Neighborhood.”

Greenfield and his wife, Tess Sanchez, acquired the residence in 2019 for $1,675,000. They undertook a renovation of the unique, two-story abode, transforming it into a picturesque beachfront dwelling adorned with contemporary amenities.

Listed for $2,975,000 in early March, the property sold within a month for $3,085,000. Notable features include a first-floor living room with a pitched ceiling, oak hardwood flooring, and an expansive brick fireplace.

The charming 3,588-square-foot home, featuring three bedrooms and two baths, was constructed in 1949 and enjoys a prime location near the ocean.

The chef’s kitchen boasts an eat-in island, open shelving, a wine cooler, and a marble-accented wall, providing ample space for dining. The primary suite is located on the main level, while a guest bedroom and bunk room await downstairs. The bathrooms are tastefully updated with luxurious finishes. Floating wooden stairs gracefully connect the two levels of the home.



