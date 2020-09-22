Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?
Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook: Palisades Today – September, 21, 2020
September 22, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Hiker Rescued From Remote Parker Mesa Overlook * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical...
September 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment
September 19, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Remembering Sherry Coon: Palisades Today – September, 17, 2020
September 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Remembering Sherry Coon * As Covid-19 Cases Drop Will LA Reopen...
Edify TV: Sit-down Dining Safety?
September 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Despite a recent CDC report stating the risks of in-person dining, many Westside restaurant patrons feel the experience is safe....
New Food App For Contactless Ordering
September 16, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Edify TV: Westsiders Working out Amid Poor Air Quality
September 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
With poor air quality due to wildfire smoke, local health officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activity but...
Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving: Palisades Today – September, 14, 2020
September 15, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Malibu DUI Check Point Arrests Two Vehicles For Drunk Driving *...
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu
Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?
September 11, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding: Palisades Today – September, 10, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Mountain Lion population In Danger Due To Inbreeding * LA Partners...
Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside
September 10, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
