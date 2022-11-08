Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique, inspiring spaces that often go unused.
.
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique, inspiring spaces that often go unused.
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Botanical Drug Lozenge Shows Promising Results Combating Oral Cancer
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Sugar Ray Leonard Re-Lists $45M Home For Third Time: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 31st, 2022
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* “American Pie” Producer Chris Weitz Buys Palisades Home For $7.7M* Sugar Ray Leonard...
Governor Newsom Signs Bill Barring Parking Requirements For New Developments
October 31, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A bill signed by Governor Newsom has barred all new construction developments in California from requiring parking spaces – if...
Ghost Stories From Local Historic Bar Offering Spooky Cocktails
October 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Victorian in Santa Monica is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Learn about the history and the...
Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life
October 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
Pearl Dragon Restaurant To Close Due To Denied Lease Renewal
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Temescal Canyon Road Will Be Closed For Repaving* Pearl Dragon Restaurant To...
John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect
Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational
The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022
October 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...Read more
POPULAR
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...Read more