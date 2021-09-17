Opinion: Recall Or Reelection: That’s The Choice For D-town Voters When It Comes To Incumbent Mike Bonin

By Nick Antonicello

There was good news for embattled incumbent Councilman Mike Bonin yesterday in that Governor Gavin Newsom not only survived a recall movement, but out-performed his 2018 number of 61.9% he received three years ago to 63.8%, with just 36.2% for his removal.

Red counties like San Diego also rejected the recall and in Orange County of all places, the “yes” question failed by some 50,000 votes.

In LA County, the recall was rejected by a vote of 1.5M “no” and 657K yes, nearly a 3-1 margin.

So do these numbers really have anything to do with the recall of Mike Bonin?

No.

But what we did learn from yesterday is that Gavin Newsom successfully controlled the narrative from defending his record on issues such as COVID-19 or chronic homelessness and instead spoke about conservative talk show host Larry Elder’s many opinions that are just out of step with most Californians, including members of the Bonin recall movement.

The actual record and policies of Newsom were seemingly more tolerable and accepting than the thought of this talk show libertarian running the most progressive state in America today.

And Bonin has already stolen a page from the Newsom political playbook and has tried over and over again to paint the recall as some kind of right-wing maniacal movement of Trump supporters and white supremacists seeking to radicalize from the extreme places of politics rather than a conversation on Bonin’s failed and miserable record in office.

For the difference in this effort to gather signatures is that Bonin cannot “demonize” anyone until the signatures are verified, certified and tallied, at which numerous candidates will surely consider taking on the fundamentally flawed Bonin, the highest paid councilman in the United States today

And most of them if not all of them will be Democrats, just like Mike.

For Bonin, the ultimate Machiavellian, this discussion must be about politics, and not his failed public policy positions.

Why?

Because the Bonin record is wrought in multiple failures, and an erosion of public confidence, our values and our neighborhoods all at the same time and the issue is no longer that failed record, but Mike Bonin himself and his inability to represent the 11th Council District here in LA.

So in this lurch to discuss “what if’s” versus his actual record, Bonin is blaming non-existent right-wingers unknown to anyone by claiming the process is “abusing” and “just like Trump.”

He talks about a perceived process to take down democracy and Democratic officials, but fails to mention that the two chief proponents of the recall initiative are both registered Democrats Nico Ruderman and Katrina Schmitt, Venice residents who both supported and voted for Bonin in his successful runs for city council.

Ruderman was recently elected to the Venice Neighborhood Council and is a father and husband never involved in a movement of this magnitude! Schmitt, who comes from a technology driven, private sector background is also a registered Democrat and like many believes this is a quality-of-life concern for Venice and the many neighborhoods of CD-11.

Another Bonin exaggeration is the cost of this recall that it could be $1.2 million dollars to let democracy run its course.

What he doesn’t tell you is that the City of Los Angeles operates on an annual budget of some $11.2 billion, hardly a rain drop in an ocean of government expenditures or excess!

Bonin again speaks of unnamed, “right-wing forces” in a district where such individuals seem to be more likely on an Endangered Species list than a LA voter roll!

Talk of “secret” committees, Orange County operatives and lawyers are somehow running this bipartisan coalition of Democrats, Republicans and Independents when the fact is the largest pool of support are in fact Democrats just like Mike!

For the crux of the recall effort is the endless string of broken promises and policy failures of this two-term, highly compensated downtown insider who was awarded an additional 18 months in office with zero input from his perceived right-wing constituents yielding Bonin another $500,000 in additional income as well as free health benefits and lifetime pension credits courtesy of LA taxpayers!

For the hard reality is that Mike Bonin didn’t lose a single penny in salary or pay during this pandemic, and in fact his time in public office was extended without voter approval or input.

This “look at my voter registration and not my council voting record” is at the heart of the Mike Bonin, two-step pivot!

What is ironic is that Bonin claims the recall is a waste of money, but not the billions he squandered on homeless policies so ridiculous and unworkable or the $150M he demanded be removed from the LAPD budget during the height of a crime surge across every neighborhood with Venice being Ground Zero for those atrocities of enabling drug & alcohol transients and criminals in many cases being held hostage to gang-controlled encampments all across CD-11!

So while the results of this week’s recall have really nothing to do with this initiative, it is fair to speculate that most who have signed the petition are registered Democrats, but Democrats who supported Bonin’s two previous races to serve on the LA City Council?

For the Bonin recall effort is organic, fluid and not about political party, but purpose and meaningful solutions that will bring a government that is responsive, accountable and listening.

There are two paths to this road with one being a new election or the other the unthinkable notion of Mike Bonin allowed to serve for another four years making him bullet proof and immune from any criticism from his constituents tired of this failed status quo.

Recall in this case is the right track for a better Venice and Los Angeles, so sign the petition.The author is a member of the Outreach, Oceanfront Walk, Parking, and Rules & Selections committees of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org). He can be reached at (310) 621-3775 or via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Opinion
Related Posts
“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...
Opinion

Editorial: Unprofessionalism and Racial Insensitivity at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. Leaves a Lot to Be Desired

September 10, 2021

Read more
September 10, 2021

By Mirror Media Group Editorial Staff A recent incident in which an executive at Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. flippantly used the events...

"But our whole housing-for-the-homeless strategy is based on providing housing. What if we build the needed shelter and the homeless still refuse to take it? We know already many of them won’t. Are we really going to allow them to continue to live on sidewalks, in our parks or at our beaches because these individuals have civil rights we think we can’t encroach upon?" writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Opinion

Column: A Problem This Massive Requires a Massive Response

July 30, 2021

Read more
July 30, 2021

By Jeff Hall There is a populist uprising taking place in response to how the city has been handling the...

"Once buildings are converted either wholly or in part to residential units, much of the housing shortage will disappear. It’s a far cheaper and easier task than building billions of new square feet, often in places where existing residents don’t want them," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...

"All of which makes this one of the most anti-consumer, anti-homeowner and anti-green proposals ever seen in Sacramento," writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

This Bill Could Kill Rooftop Solar

June 4, 2021

Read more
June 4, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist If politicians wanted to kill rooftop solar energy production in California, they could not find a...

"I do understand that much of what I’m proposing is distasteful. I also know what I can see on the streets with my own eyes, and it appears to me very little of whatever is being done is actually working. Things keep getting worse, year after year. We all know that," writes Jeff Hall in his latest column. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Mad as Hell and Not Going to Take It Anymore

May 29, 2021

Read more
May 29, 2021

By Jeff Hall On May 4, I wrote an article that appeared in the Brentwood News (and BrentwoodNewsLA.com) entitled, “A...

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...

"Some might find the following proposals “mean,” or “cruel.” In my opinion, our current policy is the cruelest policy of all, because nothing meaningful ever changes," writes Jeff Hall. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion

Opinion: A 22-Point Plan to Deal With LA’s Homelessness Situation

May 10, 2021

Read more
May 10, 2021

By Jeff Hall People are freaking out about the homelessness issue – and with good reason. The sidewalk camps are...

"You and the Mayor created this crisis, and we resent being tasked now with cleaning up after your destructive policy decisions. Why are such crises not seen in Beverly Hills or Manhattan Beach? "
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Letter to Editor: Opposition to Palisades Homeless Shelter

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

To the Honorable Councilman Mike Bonin,  My family and friends strongly object to your City Council motion March 31st, to...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
Opinion, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Tom Elias Palisades News Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...

". No governor could look much worse than Newsom did when he joined high-priced lobbyist friends last fall in a soiree at Napa County’s Michelin-starred, hyper-expensive French Laundry restaurant."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Fraught Times for Gavin Newsom

December 15, 2020

Read more
December 15, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For years, Gavin Newsom had a Midas touch. He legalized same-sex marriage in San...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...

"But as infections of the virus accelerated across California this fall, some other tactics ordered by authorities like Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state health department and most county health officers looked a lot like guesswork, seemingly flailing at the virus without much science to back the moves."
News, Opinion, Westside Wellness

Will Flailing at the Virus Do Much Good?

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It is well established that wearing face masks confers a high degree of protection from the...

"Their thinking – really a prejudice against all but the most dense of housing situations – is that people shouldn’t have space around them and that all neighborhoods should be open to anybody, even those who lack the funds to buy or rent there," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot

November 8, 2020

Read more
November 8, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR