Pacific Palisades Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards Nominations Open

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council

Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is pleased to announce that nominations are now being accepted from the community for the 2022 Citizen of the Year and Golden Sparkplug Awards, to be presented at the PPCC Awards Celebration and Holiday Meeting on December 8. 2022 at Temescal Gateway Park December 8, 2022. 

Nominations must be submitted to info@pacpalicc.org by email. The deadline for email receipt of nominations is 9pm on October 31, 2022.

The Citizen of the Year Award honors long-term, steady, reliable and continuing outstanding volunteer service as well as a recent extraordinary accomplishment by an individual that resulted in a substantial benefit to the Palisades community at large. The recipient must be an adult resident of the Palisades at the time the accomplishment and long-term services were rendered.

The Golden Sparkplug Award honors those citizens who ignite original ideas and projects into community action that benefit Palisadians throughout the community. The project must have been initiated, in progress or completed during the current or prior calendar year. Adults and youth are both eligible, and must either reside in, own real property in, or operate a business in the Palisades at the time the services were rendered.

In the case of both Awards, the services, accomplishment or project must have been voluntary and not related to nor a beneficial outcome of the nominee’s business, profession or occupation. Neither Award can be given to PPCC board members based on services directly related to their responsibilities as board members, although such services may be considered as a qualifying factor in the case of nominees for the Citizen Award. The Award recipients are based on the quality of work and benefits achieved, not the quantity of nominations.

Please note: “Pride of the Palisades” distinction is discretionary and may be bestowed from time to time only in exceptional circumstances, as determined by the Awards Selection Committee. Nominations from the public are not sought for Pride of the Palisades honors (see Awards Guidelines linked below). For further information about Award requirements, email info@pacpalicc.org, or visit http://pacpalicc.org/index.php/awards-guidelines/.
Maryam Zar Chair,
PPCC

