Pacific Palisades Jack in the Box Redevelopment Hearing Today

By Toi Creel

Pacific Palisades residents will be able to make their voices heard about a proposed Jack in the Box building replacement.

On Tuesday, December 8 at 2p.m., the Los Angeles City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will hold a public hearing via telephone. During the meeting, the PLUM committee will discuss everything including plans for demolishment and the California Environmental Quality Act and the building’s impact on the environment.

Located at 17346 Sunset, proponents say a new building in its place could be means to an end for the housing crisis in the area.

Throughout the project, the City Planning Commission has faced criticism from residents and neighborhood organizations across the Pacific Palisades. Despite this fact, on August 26, the Commission still moved forward and approved the construction of a residential-commercial building.

The plan is to use 4 of the 39 planned apartments for very low-income residents.

Critics of the project say it will cause parking backups due to the area’s proximity to the ocean and low amount of street parking. In addition, there’s only one city bus available for public transportation, which means residents of the proposed building would likely need their own car. Critics also note that with several low income housing properties in the area, including the Palisades Bowl Mobile Home Park and Palmer condominium project, the viewpoint of using the space as low income housing isn’t justifiable.

If the building renovations were to continue as is, a new retaining wall would also need to be constructed along with an area for grading and a route to make way for the removal of 10,700 cubic yards of soil.

https://cityclerk.lacity.org/publiccomment/?cfnumber=20-1302To submit a public comment, visit https://cityclerk.lacity.org/publiccomment/?cfnumber=20-1302.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Video

9th Grade Pali High Student Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition: Palisades Today – December, 7, 2020

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * 9th Grader Cece Dale Wins Houck Thanksgiving Card Design Competition *...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Villa Marina Marketplace Mall Redevelopment

December 6, 2020

Read more
December 6, 2020

Learn about plans to overhaul the Villa Marina Marketplace Mall to include over 400 apartments and retail in this video...
Real Estate, Video

Estee Lauder Creative Guru Donald Robertson Lists Beautiful Santa Monica Home

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, New trends for home appliances, Donald Robertson lists his Santa Monica Home, LA rents decrease by...
Fire, News

LAFD Red Flag No Parking Restrictions Update

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

LAFD to lift restrictions Los Angeles fire officials have provided an update on Red Flag Parking Restrictions currently in place...
News, Video

Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Food Hall Opens

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

A highly-anticipated food destination has opened in Culver City in a historic building. Learn more in this video made possible...
Dining, News

Edify TV: Restaurant Grant Program Not Enough?

December 4, 2020

Read more
December 4, 2020

To help struggling restaurants, LA County is rolling out a grant program. But with most restaurants not qualifying, will it...

Photo: Obicà Mozzarella Bar (Facebook).
Dining, News

Mozzarella Bar Closes Westside Locations

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Obicà Mozzarella Bar closes Santa Monica and Century City locations. By Kerry Slater A Westside restaurant known for flying in...
News

Eflyn Launches Shopify Self Serve Checkout Kiosk to Help Businesses Stay Open With Contactless Purchasing

December 3, 2020

Read more
December 3, 2020

Digital display and software company Eflyn rolls out Shopify kiosk to help local businesses stay open with contactless purchasing. By...
News, Westside Wellness

Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds

December 2, 2020

Read more
December 2, 2020

Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open By Chad Winthrop The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as...

Photo: LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl Eats at Santa Monica Restaurant After Voting to Suspend Outdoor Dining

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

LA County Supervisor dines at Il Forno in Santa Monica last Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl,...
Fire, News

Using Wildfire Modeling to Make Insurance More Affordable?

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

California Insurance Commissioner holding public meeting December 10 By Chad Winthrop The California Insurance Commissioner will hold a meeting to...
News, Video

Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70: Palisades Today – November, 30, 2020

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Former Chamber of Commerce President Roy Robbins Dies at Age 70...
News, Video

Edify TV: Budget Cuts Leading to More Beach Pollution

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Local budget cuts are leading to more trash and pollution on Westside beaches according to environmental experts. Learn more in...

The area of 14800 Pacific Coast Highway where police say a security guard used unnecessary force on a homeless man recently. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Security Guard Uses Unnecessary Force on a Homeless Man

December 1, 2020

Read more
December 1, 2020

Los Angeles police still searching for suspect By Sam Catanzaro Police say a private security guard used unnecessary force on...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR