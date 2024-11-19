Pali Council Announces 2024 Citizen of the Year and Community Awards

The Awards Will Be Presented at the PPCC’s Annual Holiday Dinner and Awards Gala

The Pacific Palisades Community Council has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards, recognizing extraordinary contributions to the community. Honorees include Cindi Young as Citizen of the Year, Leslie Campbell and Carlos Rodriguez with Golden Sparkplug awards, and Thomas Hathaway as the Pride of the Palisades.

The awards will be presented at the PPCC’s annual Holiday Dinner and Awards Gala, scheduled for December 12, 2024, at Casa Nostra Ristorante in the Palisades Highlands. Tickets are available for $125 per person, with proceeds supporting the council’s efforts.

Young earned the Citizen of the Year title for her leadership in revitalizing the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness. Faced with the potential dissolution of the organization, she assumed co-presidency and worked tirelessly to address local homelessness and community safety.

Campbell and Rodriguez, honored with Golden Sparkplugs, were recognized for their community-driven initiatives. Campbell spearheaded a decade-long effort to establish a dog park along Temescal Canyon Road, recently securing city approvals and funding. Rodriguez’s work with the PPTFH included clearing hazardous encampments and safeguarding hillside areas prone to fire risks.

Hathaway, named Pride of the Palisades, has spent over a decade organizing the annual Will Rogers 5K/10K Run, a hallmark event that attracts thousands each July 4th. His extensive volunteer efforts include managing finances, sponsorships, and city permits to ensure the event’s ongoing success.

The community is invited to celebrate these individuals’ achievements. Reservations for the December 12 gala are required by December 6, with limited seating available.

For tickets and additional details, visit Pacific Palisades Community Council’s website.