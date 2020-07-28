Pali COVID-19 Cases Approach 100 as Virus Continues to Rise Among Younger People

By Sam Catanzaro

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are approaching 100 in Pacific Palisades as the virus continues to spread among younger individuals.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 17 new deaths and 2,039 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health says it anticipates receiving a backlog of cases in the coming days.

Since May, the majority of cases have occurred among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old, according to Public Health, with People between the ages of 30 and 49-year-old accounting for the largest proportion of cases and roughly the same proportion of cases as seen since May. Other age groups are flat or decreasing slightly.

Public Health is reporting 2,017 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 29 percent of these people are in the ICU. There are a total of 2,552 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are on ventilators. The hospitalization data is incomplete due to data from five non-reporting hospitals not being part of Monday’s update.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,649,000 individuals with 10 percent of all people testing positive.

“It has been 145 days since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in Los Angeles County. These past 145 days have given us time to learn a lot more about COVID-19–how to coexist with it as we await development of treatments and vaccines, and how to slow the spread to give our health system a fighting chance of treating those who fall seriously ill. We must drive compliance, containment, and collaboration efforts that will move with us into the long-term recovery that we all want to see happen as soon as possible. There is mounting evidence that these strategies work. The task in front of us is to be able to thread the needle so that we continue with our recovery journey while protecting the health and well-being of our residents, our workforce and our community. We have to do both,” said Barbara Ferrer, Public Health Director.

As of Monday Public Health has identified 176,028 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,375 deaths. 92 percent of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions, according to Public Health.

In Pacific Palisades there has been 96 cases and three deaths.