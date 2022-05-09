Pali High Extends Mask Mandate Again

Positivity rate still above 0.05 percent

By Sam Catanzaro

Palisades High School has again extended its indoor mask mandate.

Following the return from spring break in April, Palisades Charter High School (PCHS) reinstated its indoor mask mandate since the positivity rate among staff and students exceeded 0.05 percent. This was due to the schools labor contract with the teachers’ union.

On April 26 and May 6, the school looked at COVID-19 testing data. Results from both dates showed that the positivity rate was still above the agreed-upon threshold of 0.05 percent.

“The threshold is met at greater than 15 New Cases, and the week of 5/02 through 5/06, there were 41 New Cases. Therefore, Indoor Mask Wearing will continue to be mandated until new data is pulled for the week of 5/16,” school officials wrote. “Please wait for further communication about PCHS’ next steps.”