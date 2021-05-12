Pali High Named Among Top Schools in Country

Photo: PaliHigh.org

U.S. News and World Report releases annual report

By Sam Catanzaro

Out of nearly 20,000 schools nationwide, Palisades Charter High School earned a spot within the top 1,000 in the U.S. News and World Report‘s annual high school rankings.

According to a recent report ranking the best high schools in the United States by U.S. News and World Report, Palisades Charter High School came in at #857 in the country. Nearly 20,000 schools were ranked on the list.

In addition, Pali High was named #118 in California high schools (1,675 schools ranked) and #51 in Los Angeles Metro Area high schools.

Among highlights behind Pali High’s ranking including an AP participation rate of 68 percent. The report also gave high marks to the school for its College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank of #473 nationwide. This shows the proportions of 12th graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas. Pali High also ranked #694 nationwide in the report’s College Readiness Index Rank, showing the proportions of 12th graders who took and passed at least one AP or IB exam.

The rankings were based on six factors surrounding academic performance including college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. The data was taken from the 2018-2019 academic school year, therefore excluding data from the school year rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

