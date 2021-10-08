Pali High School Board to Decide on Vaccine Mandate

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Proposal to be taken up during October 12 Board meeting

By Dolores Quintana

The Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees will soon decide whether or not to follow the lead of the Los Angeles United School District in mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for all students who attend classes on school grounds. 

During the September 21 regular school board meeting, the Board was to hold discussions and a vote on the matter of a vaccine mandate as reported by the Palisades Post.

LAUSD unanimously mandated the vaccine for in-person learning because of the current Delta variant surge that has led to infections among children and school staff. However, Palisades Charter High is not bound to LAUSD decisions as a charter school even though the school is located on LAUSD property. 

Palisades High sent out a newsletter to parents to inform them of the school’s commitment to the health of everyone who attends or works at the school, “The PCHS Board and school leadership understand this is an important topic for our school community, and are committed to making decisions that are the most appropriate for the health and safety of PCHS students and staff” reads the email/ 

The meeting on September 21 opened with public comments. A pro-vaccine attendee said, “Your kids are required to get 17 shots to go to elementary school, that is not debatable,” a Pali High senior said. “That’s just something that is true … Think about the fact that the school is responsible for our safety. For my safety, I would not want to go to school with your kids if they weren’t vaccinated … I would not want to be in a classroom within five inches of a person that is unvaccinated against the virus that I can contract and give to my mother who has breast cancer or to my grandma who is 95 … if you disagree with that, you have a Zoom option,” as quoted by Palisades Post. 

Another attendee said, “I am not anti-vax, I am anti-mandate. I believe that the choice of whether to inject the COVID vaccine to your body or your child’s body should be left to the individual, not to a committee,” an attendee said. “Will you, members of the board, take responsibility if a child has an adverse reaction to the vaccine? If the answer to that question is no, then the board should not issue a mandate.” 

The current LAUSD mandate requires that students, over the age of 12, who are part of after school activities and programs must be fully vaccinated by October 31 and have their first dose by October 3. Any students who are not part of those activities or programs are required to receive a first dose by November 21 and the second dose by December 19. Any other children who have not reached the age of 12 must be vaccinated within 30 days of their 12th birthday. While Palisades High School is not obligated to follow this rule, any charter school that is a co-located facility is subject to the mandate. 

No decision was reached by the Palisades Charter High School Board of Trustees at the September 21 meeting since the proposal was tabled and the subject will be readdressed at the next Board meeting on October 12.

in Education, News
Related Posts
An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries By Sam Catanzaro LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker...
News, Upbeat Beat

Glass Pumpkin Sale This Weekend Supporting Palisades-Malibu YMCA

October 6, 2021

Read more
October 6, 2021

Help Support SMC Art Department, Santa Monica Public Library, Palisades-Malibu YMCA By Staff Writer Santa Monica College will hold a...
News

PPCC’s 2021 Citizen of the Year & Golden Sparkplugs Award Nominations Now Open

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council We don’t want to let another year go by! PPCC is now accepting nominations from...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th: Palisades Today – October 4, 2021

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch Returns til Oct. 30th * Design Review...
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Crime, News

Palisades Weekly Crime Update

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin The week was not too bad, but as usual, our Achilles is...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

The Cinépolis in 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Cinépolis Sinage Removed from Bay Theatre

October 1, 2021

Read more
October 1, 2021

Uncertain future for Palisades theater By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Palisades Post, the Bay Theatre has removed the...
News, Video

Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut: Palisades Today – September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

Read more
September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Matt Damon Sells Palisades Home After $3M Price Cut * Officer...

Council member Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 22, 2021

Read more
September 22, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

“The Palisades is the only area that gets ‘extra’ officers. The fact that the Palisades gets these extra officers has been a point of contention for other Westside communities, but I have staunchly defended it whenever the injection is raised,” writes LAPD Captain Jonathan Tom in a letter to the community. Photo: Facebook (@lapdwestla).
Crime, News

LAPD on Palisades Presence

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

The following is a letter from Captain Jonathan Tom, Commanding Officer, for Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West LA Area,...
News, Video

Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend: Palisades Today – September 20, 2021

September 21, 2021

Read more
September 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Community Trash Clean Up Event Happening This Weekend * Palisades...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

Hiker Rescued After Serious Fall in Pacific Palisades

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

LAFD Rescue Helicopter transport victim to regional trauma center By Chad Winthrop  A rescue helicopter airlifted a woman to a...
Education, News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR