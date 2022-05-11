Pali High Student Hosts Free Lemonade Stand to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer Research

Palisades High School freshman, Emmy Pynes (15), started Pinkfinity (www.pinkfinity.org) after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 32.

Lennon Stone (age 4) enjoys a cup of pink Lemonade with Pinkfinity.org founder, Emmy Pynes .

This past Saturday, in honor of Mother’s Day, Pinkfinity collaborated with the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge to raise awareness and funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Over 150 supporters visited the pink lemonade stand at Palisades Recreation Center for free lemonade and cookies. Volunteers handed out pink bracelets and honored breast cancer survivors and victims with their names on chalk on the sidewalk. Despite the free lemonade, Pinkfinity raised over $1,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Pinkfinity Girls, Reina Stem and Jordan Klein, join founder, Emmy Pynes, in the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge to raise awareness for breast cancer research.

