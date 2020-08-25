Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020

* Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation 
* AirBnb Cracking Down On Party Rentals
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt.

