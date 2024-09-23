Pali Woman’s Club’s Holiday Gift Bazaar Fundraiser to Feature Local Artisans and Artists

The Event Will Feature Unique Gifts, Handcrafted Treasures, and Holiday Treats

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club is gearing up for its highly anticipated Holiday Gift Bazaar Fundraiser, set to take place on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 901 Haverford Avenue. The event will feature unique gifts, handcrafted treasures, and holiday treats. Proceeds will support local nonprofits through the club’s Grant Program.

Following the success of last year’s event, this year’s bazaar will showcase a carefully curated marketplace of local artisans and artists. Shoppers can expect one-of-a-kind items perfect for their holiday lists, along with the club’s renowned bake sale, offering homemade goodies. Every dollar spent contributes to local nonprofits, helping them continue their impactful work in the area.

“This event is more than a fundraiser—it’s a celebration of our community’s spirit and generosity,” said Samantha Dale, president of the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, in a release. “We’re excited to come together for a day of joy, shopping, and giving back.”

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club has a history of philanthropic efforts, supporting local nonprofits, schools, and health-related causes. With over a million dollars raised for the community, the club remains a pillar of support in the region, according to the club.



For more information, visit www.theppwc.org.