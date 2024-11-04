Palisades Art Association to Host Juried Art Show

Artists Are Welcome to Submit up to Three Artworks

The Pacific Palisades Art Association will hold its annual Juried Art Show on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Pacific Palisades Branch Library, offering a space for local artists to showcase their talent and connect with the community. The show, which has been a tradition since 1947, invites artists across a range of media to participate.

Artists are welcome to submit up to three artworks, with a fee of $10 per piece. The schedule includes artwork drop-off from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by an afternoon reception at 1:30 p.m. and an awards ceremony at 2:00 p.m. The event will conclude with artwork take-down at 3:00 p.m.

The association’s mission is to foster a supportive environment for artists through group discussions, critiques, guest speakers, and various events. Community members are encouraged to attend the event to view and celebrate local creativity.

For more information, inquiries, or partnership opportunities, contact the Pacific Palisades Art Association at palisadesart@gmail.com.